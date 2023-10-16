Philadelphia Phillies postseason run means big business for the city

During the 2022 World Series run, the Convention and Visitors Bureau estimated it generated $78 million for the local economy.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the National League Championship Series kicking off in Philadelphia and other big games in town, the local economy will see a boost.

"A lot of travelers come in on Sunday night. The hotels love that Sunday stay over because it's typically our slowest night of the week," said Ed Grose of the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association.

There are still hotel rooms available, but hotels are filling up fast because Phillies baseball isn't the only game in town.

"We went to the Liberty Bell earlier today, Independence Hall, and we are with the statue of Rocky," said Erika Majewsky, who flew into Philadelphia from Anchorage, Alaska.

SEE ALSO: NLCS 2023: Game times, dates for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

She's in town with her mother to watch the soccer match between Germany and Mexico on Tuesday evening. She's noticed the crowds all over the city.

"From out of the country, from in town, there are a lot of people in town," Majewsky said.

Those extra people are helping pump millions into the local economy.

During the World Series run in 2022, the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau estimated that it generated $78 million for the city.

Businesses hope to see a deep playoff run.

"Especially for businesses like us because everyone wants to go out and watch the games and drink and celebrate and party," said Dana Canalichio, of Four Corners Hospitality, which runs 13 bars and restaurants throughout Philadelphia.

They saw a boost last year and hope to see that again. They have added staff to some of their establishments, including Craft Hall.

Hotels have added extra staff as well.

"If the Phillies don't sweep, business-wise, it's a good thing for us. It means more room nights for my hotels, it means more hours for our front-line employees, and millions of dollars in economic impact for our city," said Grose.