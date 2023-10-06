Phillies fans en route to Atlanta for National League Division Series

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Phillies fans who are thinking about traveling to Atlanta for the NLDS can still get plane and game tickets, though time is running out for both.

Some fans showed up at the airport Friday decked in their gear.

"Go Phils! Go Phils! You got this! Take those Braves fans down!" Bob and Stacy Sheridan cheered.

They're hoping to drown out Braves fans like Juan Rodriguez.

"I'll be there. Be right behind Bryce Harper, chirping his ear off," said Juan Rodriguez from Atlanta.

He hopped off one of the 18 flights from Philadelphia to Atlanta Friday, where he was undoubtedly outnumbered by the Phillies faithful.

"My daughter calls me yesterday around noon and says, 'Mom, it's cheaper for us to fly to Atlanta to go to a Phillies game than to go here.' So I'm like, 'I'm in!'" said Monica Curry from Newark, Delaware.

"Everything was less than one ticket for Wednesday," her daughter, Erika Isaac added.

She's not that far off base. Fans flying for Saturday's game could get roundtrip plane tickets for as low as $266.

As for the game? Curry says she and her mom paid about $100 each to get in.

According to ticket experts, that's about a third of what fans can expect to pay Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park.

"The get-in price is around $283 for game three. You compare that to the Houston Astros, the get-in price for their opening game is around $40," said Kyle Zorn, a content strategist for the ticketing site TickPick.

As the games get closer, prices in Atlanta are going up. TickPick has about 3,000 tickets still available for Saturday's game. The cheapest is now $166.

"This is by far and away the most in-demand series of all the series," said Zorn.

Whatever the price, fans say this team is worth it.