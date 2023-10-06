Philadelphia Phillies' Ranger Suárez to start NLDS Game 1 vs. Atlanta Braves

Want to see the Phillies play in Atlanta? Ticket, hotel, airline prices are rising

ATLANTA (WPVI) -- Ranger Suárez will get the start on Saturday when the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. at Truist Park.

"I think Ranger overall -- like he hadn't pitched against Atlanta this year, but past numbers, they're probably the best out of the group. We all know that the moment's not going to be too big for Ranger. He's a pretty cool cucumber out there. So we're confident in that," said manager Rob Thomson on Friday.

Pitchers Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola will be on the mound for Game 2 and Game 3 respectively.

The NL champion Phillies finished third last season in the NL East at 87-75, a full 14 games behind the 101-win Braves, only to beat them in four games in the 2022 NLDS.

The Braves were even better this season with a major league-best 104 wins and a sixth straight NL East crown - clinched last month in Philadelphia - while the Phillies again earned a wild card with 90 wins.

"I feel very happy to be the guy starting for us. It's an honor," Suárez said. "I know that it hasn't been the best season of my career. I was away for a couple of months due to injuries, but I'm mentally ready for this game. I feel good. I think it's going to be a beautiful day tomorrow."

Fans can also expect to see a roster change this series, but Thomson says we'll have to wait until it's released at 12 p.m. Saturday.

Full schedule

Sat, Oct 7 at 6:07 p.m.: Braves host Phillies

Mon, Oct 9 at 6:07 p.m.: Braves host Phillies

Wed, Oct 11 at 5:07 p.m.: Phillies host Braves

Thu, Oct 12 at 6:07 p.m.: Phillies host Braves (If needed)

Sat, Oct 14 at 6:07 p.m.: Braves host Phillies (If needed)

Tickets

