Coronavirus

Social distancing ignored as Blue Angels, Thunderbirds flyover Philadelphia region

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Standing nearly shoulder to shoulder, spectators jammed trails in Trenton, the riverfront at Penn's Landing, and the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum to get a glimpse of the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds on Tuesday afternoon.

The salute, from the Air Force and Navy, was in honor of health care workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 crisis. But not everyone was social distancing.

"I think it was a tricky time to have a flyover. It feels a bit ironic that we're being told to stay inside, and at the same time to go outside and watch an air show," said Brian Weiner.

READ MORE: Thunderbirds, Blue Angels fly over Philadelphia region to honor frontline workers in the COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

The Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, honored those on the frontline of COVID-19 with a formation flight over Philadelphia.



Even the famous squad advised residents to watch "from the safety of their quarantined homes."

"I understand now more than ever, unity and community is important but you have to balance that ultimately with the safety of every person who lives here," said Amanda Barany.

And by Tuesday evening, places like the Schuylkill River Trail looked no different.

"The trail is very crowded," said Mike Rubenstein.
"It's very difficult to ride bikes on the trail, it's only about 8-feet-wide and everyone tries to social distance 6-feet and it doesn't work," added Rubenstein.

"With the weather breaking, it's hard to stay in the house," said Tyron Banks. "I'm stir crazy and I'm sure everyone else is too."

And some worry, that desperation to get out will only get worse.

"It's easier to get complacent as the weather gets better and the days go by and realize, 'Hey I'm not sick yet, maybe I won't get sick," said Barany.

EMBED More News Videos

The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds fly over Center City Philadelphia on April 28, 2020.



EMBED More News Videos

The Air Force Thunderbirds and the Navy's Blue Angels flew over the Philadelphia region on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.



EMBED More News Videos

The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds fly over Trenton on April 28, 2020.



MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Pennsylvania golf courses, marinas, privately owned campgrounds allowed to reopen May 1

Governor Phil Murphy unveils 6-part plan to reopen New Jersey

New North Philadelphia COVID-19 testing site accepting all residents

Building it Better Together: Preparing for a new job market in a post-pandemic world

Masks required to be worn in public settings across the state of Delaware

COVID-19 RESOURCES

Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak

How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantine

Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home

Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students

Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home

Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers

CONNECT WITH US

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphianew jerseyhealthnavycoronavirusair showblue angelsair force
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Philly group refurbishing bikes for essential workers
COVID-19: Rock Ministries helping Kensington community
Quest Diagnostics rolls out online antibody tests
US surpasses 1 million COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Quest Diagnostics rolls out online antibody tests
COVID-19: Rock Ministries helping Kensington community
Thunderbirds, Blue Angels fly over region to honor frontline workers
Girl, 13, among 2 shot in Delaware
Dog finds loving forever home after owners die of COVID-19
Philly group refurbishing bikes for essential workers
Building it Better Together: Where are the jobs?
Show More
Police: Double shooting leaves 2 men dead in Philly
Murphy assembles Governor's Restart and Recovery Commission
Authorities identify woman found dead inside burning car
Real estate industry adapting amid COVID-19
Carson Wentz, wife Maddie welcome baby girl
More TOP STORIES News