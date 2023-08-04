Jessica Boyington shares some of the best places to grab a burger - and fries - in Philadelphia.

Check out some of the best places to grab a burger in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In this week's Top 6, Jessica Boyington is trying out some of the best burgers in Philadelphia.

She found more than just the typical beef, buns and cheese!

P'unk Burger

P'unk Burger on East Passyunk prides themselves in all-natural burgers made from grass-fed cows, that are antibiotic, pesticide and hormone-free.

The casual setting is perfect for a quick stop to grab a burger, salad or milkshake of the month.

Village Whiskey

Top Philly Chef and Restaurateur Jose Garces took his favorite spirit, and made it the focal point of this next burger bar, Village Whiskey.

Stop in for a sip of one of their 200 whiskeys or a classic burger topped with house-made smoked thousand island dressing.