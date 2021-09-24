Armed carjackers target mom & daughter at school pick-up in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for armed carjackers who targeted a mother and daughter as they were picking up a child from school.The two were waiting for another student along the 1000 block of West Luzerne Street just after the last bell rang at Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls on Tuesday afternoon.They were approached in their car by two men who got out of a silver SUV wearing dark clothing and ski masks.The armed robbers, one of them pointing a rifle, forced the mother and daughter out of their car and took off in it.Parents of Little Flower students were notified of the incident by a letter."Terrifying. Absolutely terrifying. I can't imagine what they went through and, you know, the after-effects of that," said Melissa Theron, the mother of a student.Parents say that particular stretch of West Luzerne Street is known for criminal activity."There's also prostitution going on here, I'm very concerned," said Loretta Savage, who was picking her granddaughter up from school Friday afternoon.Family members retrieving their students from classes on Friday were frustrated and scared."I just really hope the school can beef up security. I worry about the kids as they start their afterschool activities, and they're getting out later and it's starting to get dark earlier," said Theron.The principal of Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls released this statement about the incident: