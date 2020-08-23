Video captures churchgoer being attacked during Mass in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson J. Perez is speaking out after a churchgoer was attacked during Sunday morning's mass.The attack was captured on video during the 11:00 a.m. Mass at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul while the service was streaming online.Archbishop Perez said in a statement that a female lector was punched by someone in the congregation as she left the altar.Video shows the lector leaving the alter as a woman punches her twice. It's still unclear what sparked the attack.The victim did not require medical attention.The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is currently working with the Philadelphia Police Department.