5 hurt in four-car crash involving unmarked Philadelphia police vehicle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Five people were injured in a four-car crash involving an unmarked police vehicle on Tuesday night in Philadelphia, Action News has learned.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Broad Street and Montgomery Avenue.

Chopper 6 was overhead as emergency crews rescued some of the victims from the wreck.

Authorities say all five victims were transported to area hospitals. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the victims or if an officer was injured.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
