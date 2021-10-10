ATM Explosion: Police search for suspect who blew up an ATM in West Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who blew up an ATM in West Philadelphia.Officials say a suspect entered a convenience store around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the 4000 block of Lancaster Avenue.The suspect placed an explosive device on the machine and ran outside before the explosion according to police.Authorities say a clerk inside the store was behind bullet proof glass during the blast and was not injured.The explosion sent pieces of the ATM flying across the store leaving a pile of debris on the ground.Police say it is not clear if the suspect got away with any money.