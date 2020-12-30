'It's very bad out here': South Philadelphia crime wave has residents, business owners worried

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- South Philadelphia detectives investigate what Action News has learned as a pattern that is leaving business owners and residents terrified."It's bad. It's very bad out here," said Lance Lucas of South Philadelphia.Vander Knight of South Philadelphia, said, "I even get in the house when it's dark, I don't even want to be out no more."Residents who live around 23rd Street and Passyunk Avenue say there has been a constant rash of crimes recently.So it left no one surprise when community members heard that two men carjacked someone's car and used it to drive to the Dollar Tree at the 2000 block of West Oregon Avenue to stage a robbery.Minutes later, they drove less than a mile to a 7-Eleven on the 2300 block of West Passyunk Avenue, where they posed as customers."They came in a car which I later understood that it was hijacked," said Vincent Emmanuel of the Delaware Valley Franchise Owners Association.One man walks up to the counter to pay for something, officials say.But when he gets his change, he pulls a gun, lays it on the counter, and announces a hold-up.This while normal business continues in the background."I mean, those employees at the store are very trained for that kind of dealings," said Emmanuel.Minutes later, the second guy comes to the counter and lays his gun on the counter, apparently to hurry things up.Meanwhile, a few feet away, another clerk continues to check out a customer, apparently oblivious to what was going on."One of the biggest worries for a retailer is whether your employees get hurt," said Emmanuel.Moments later, the two men grabbed the money and fled the scene.Some residents have their own theories of what is fueling all this crime."I think it's all because nobody has any money and everybody, robbing people and everything," said Vander Knight. "It's gotten so bad. I have neighbors that are scared of their selves."And some feel COVID mitigation efforts may also be contributing."When you have people walking around with masks on, they feel like they can do anything they want cause they can get away with it," said Lance Lucas.Emmanuel added, "I don't know who's watching this and whose paying attention but unless something is done, with the COVID and all these firearm issues and robberies, these stores are gonna go out of business."Police Public Affairs confirms that multiple robberies did occur Monday night in the area.Officials say they are investigating and will release more information once they get a better handle on all that happened.