'He's always protective': West Philadelphia dog fighting to survive after being shot while protecting owner

Billy the bull terrier has been Felipe Sinisterra's best pal for the last four years.
The dog was given to him by his grandmother at six months. Felipe has raised Billy to be a faithful and loyal companion.
"He's always protective. He's always been with me at my side," Sinisterra said.
Dog shot during armed robbery in West Philadelphia
That loyalty was put to the ultimate test earlier this month when Felipe became the victim of a robbery at the intersection of South 48th Street and Osage Avenue.
Felipe said he had just gotten off work around 2 a.m. when he took Billy on a walk.
"The dog barks at them, trying to defend us, and because of that, they shoot him," he said.
Felipe said two shots were fired, one of them striking Billy in the chest.
HERO DOG: This is Billy the bull terrier. His owner tells @6abc his pup is now fighting for his life after being shot by a man who robbed him in West Philadelphia earlier this month.— George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) January 20, 2020
Original story here—->https://t.co/dbsVNRrV73 pic.twitter.com/ROXldM54ki
Police have been looking for two suspects last seen getting into a gray Honda.
Felipe said all that was taken from him was his cell phone. He says he would have given up anything if it meant sparring Billy.
"It's nothing, I hope I could have had more things in my pocket to distract him," Sinisterra said.
Billy has now undergone two costly surgeries at the Penn Vet's Ryan Hospital for injuries sustained to various organs, including his heart.
Felipe has credited Billy's recovery so far largely in part to support from family, friends, and the community, especially police who led the escort to the hospital after Billy was shot.
But, the vet bills are mounting so he has started a GoFund Me fundraising campaign to help with costs.
He's also now putting up flyers to help spread the word.
"Even a message of good energy helps him you know?" Sinisterra said.