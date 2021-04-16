Philadelphia officials announce plans for possible protests, unrest after verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

EMBED <>More Videos

Philly officials discuss plans ahead of verdict in Derek Chauvin murder trial

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia city leaders acknowledged past mistakes and promised a higher standard while laying out a plan for any potential protests or unrest following the verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial.

Chauvin is the former Minneapolis police officer who was charged with 2nd and 3rd-degree murder, and 2nd-degree manslaughter, in the death of George Floyd last May.

Closing arguments in the trial are expected to begin on Monday.

Protests were held across Philadelphia following Floyd's death. The most highly publicized incident included the use of police tear gas on protesters who marched onto Interstate 676.



"We should have never used tear gas," Mayor Jim Kenney said. "I'm committed to making sure that we learn from our mistakes, demonstrate accountability, and hold ourselves to a higher standard."

The mayor said the city will have mental health professionals to help screen 911 calls for signs of behavioral health crises; crisis intervention training for 911 dispatchers and officers; and teams of officers trained in crisis intervention working together with behavioral health professionals.

"What is needed is behavioral health support, not an armed response," Kenney said.

Managing Director Tumar Alexander said the city will be operating digital safe spaces for people to connect and "vent and process their emotions in community with other residents."

Alexander also said the city will have volunteers from the Office of Violence Prevention and community volunteers to passively patrol communities to help engage people and offer resources.

RELATED: Philadelphia businesses preparing for social unrest ahead of Chauvin verdict
EMBED More News Videos

Even though the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with the death of George Floyd last year, is still underway, businesses in Philadelphia are preparing for the potential aftermath of the verdict.



Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the police department is committed to protecting the First Amendment rights of protesters, but will be prepared for those who seek to commit acts of violence.

"Let me be clear: unlawful behavior will not be tolerated," she said.

To that end, Outlaw said communities may notice an increased police presence, including officers on foot, bikes, and on horseback.

Outlaw said some residents may even see a Pennsylvania National Guard soldier in their neighborhoods.

"Please remember that they are all here to serve you," she said.

Outlaw said some officers will be with department clergy to offer "opportunities for healing."

She noted that officer scheduling has been changed to make sure there are enough officers on the streets in event of civil unrest, and to protect infrastructure, businesses and neighborhoods.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiariotprotestgeorge floydphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All Philly residents 16+ now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine
Former Temple business dean indicted in rankings scandal
FedEx shooting: Police ID gunman as man in 20s, motive still unknown
Oath Keeper is 1st suspect to plead guilty in Capitol riot
Wedding caterer shuts down; some say they can't get refunds
2 teens walking out of PAL Center hit in drive-by shooting
Wawa travels to 1980-something with 'The Goldbergs' | Join the fun
Show More
Best friends, first-generation college students accepted into Ivy League schools
'Likely a need for a third dose,' Pfizer CEO says
NJ man indicted for allegedly hiring hitman to kill 14-year-old
Philly delivery man gets COVID vaccine while on hoagie run
Daunte Wright's family demands more severe charges for Kim Potter
More TOP STORIES News