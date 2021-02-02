missing children

Philadelphia police search for missing 10-year-old boy

By

Nasyre Jones

Philadelphia police are asking the public's help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

Police said Nasyre Jones was last seen on the 1500 block of Arch Street at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1.

Nasyre is described as 4'10, 80 pounds, thin build, medium brown complexion, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans and black sneakers.

Police say he frequents the area of the 6700 block of North 18th Street.

Anyone with any information on Nasyre is asked to contact Central Detectives Division at 215-686-3093 or 911.
