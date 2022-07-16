Christmas in July! Santa kicks off sale of Philly POPS holiday concerts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was truly Christmas in July in Center City Friday as Philadelphia gears up for one of its treasured traditions: the annual Philly POPS Christmas concert.
Holiday music, gifts, and a visit from Santa, were all part of the celebration as tickets officially went on sale for 'A Philly POPS Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season.'
Our Alicia Vitarelli had a chance to chat with Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez, who is back for her fourth holiday season with the POPS.
"I love it," Gonzalez says. "It feels like coming home."
She says we can expect all of the splendor of this time-honored tradition at the Kimmel Cultural Campus.
"Santa will definitely be there, which is so exciting," Gonzalez says. "We have choirs, Christmas trees and lights. But really, it's about the people. We are going to be together and we will have a sing-a-long at the end. It's going to be a party."
At Friday's kickoff event in Center City, Santa Claus helped give out 150 bicycles and helmets to the children of first responders and military members.
The POPS' Christmas concert series comes to the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Verizon Hall from December 3 - December 17.
