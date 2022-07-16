community

Christmas in July! Santa kicks off sale of Philly POPS holiday concerts

At Friday's kickoff event, Santa helped give out 150 bicycles and helmets to the children of first responders & military members.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Santa kicks off sale of Philly POPS' holiday concerts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was truly Christmas in July in Center City Friday as Philadelphia gears up for one of its treasured traditions: the annual Philly POPS Christmas concert.

Holiday music, gifts, and a visit from Santa, were all part of the celebration as tickets officially went on sale for 'A Philly POPS Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season.'

Our Alicia Vitarelli had a chance to chat with Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez, who is back for her fourth holiday season with the POPS.

"I love it," Gonzalez says. "It feels like coming home."

She says we can expect all of the splendor of this time-honored tradition at the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

"Santa will definitely be there, which is so exciting," Gonzalez says. "We have choirs, Christmas trees and lights. But really, it's about the people. We are going to be together and we will have a sing-a-long at the end. It's going to be a party."

At Friday's kickoff event in Center City, Santa Claus helped give out 150 bicycles and helmets to the children of first responders and military members.

The POPS' Christmas concert series comes to the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Verizon Hall from December 3 - December 17.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiakimmel centermusicchristmascommunityfeel good
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Del. farm opening up to the public for first time in decades
Camden County Police Department names first-ever Latina deputy chief
Here's what's happening down at the shore this weekend
Health care worker helps 'Moms Like Me' in the community
TOP STORIES
Ivana Trump's cause of death released by medical examiner
Police: Suspect in 3 random killings a potential serial killer
Del. teacher accused of raping 15-year-old student
14-year-old in custody for shooting at SEPTA station in Center City
Camden County Police Department names first-ever Latina deputy chief
Victim in 40-year-old NJ cold case identified; suspect charged
AccuWeather: Muggy, unsettled at times this weekend
Show More
988 suicide prevention lifeline launches Saturday | What to know
Deadly outbreak of unknown disease under investigation
Fmr. police corporal sentenced for dragging teen girl
Woman found shot to death outside warehouse identified
Deana's Law: Pa. toughens penalties for repeat DUI drivers
More TOP STORIES News