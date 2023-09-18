Pa. cancer survivor becomes comedian, author, activist

Whether he is on stage at a comedy show or in his study penning a book, Chris Nee is committed to breaking the stigma surrounding mental health.

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "I should have died when I was four years old," reads the beginning of Chris Nee's new book.

Nee battled acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) until he was 8 years old. And by his 18th birthday, he was cleared to visit a regular family doctor.

But truthfully, his work was just getting started.

Nee and his older brother created a nonprofit, Healing Hats and Toys Inc., which provided the items in its namesake to children for a decade.

And in the latest chapter of his life, Nee has become an author. His new book, "Boy Meets Anxiety," is designed to reach anyone from high school age or older.

"It is a mental health guidebook and it helps anybody who is struggling from any mental illness or just for anybody who wants to read," he said.

In addition to becoming an author, Nee is continuing to pursue another passion he's held for much longer: comedy.

"I was stuck in a hospital bed for hours on end," he said. "Comedy. Comedy and entertainment was literally what kept me alive."

Since he was a teen, Nee has performed stand-up comedy. And last year, he created a show called "Comedy to Break the Stigma." The next iteration takes place on November 4, 2023, at the Media Theatre.

Funds raised at the event will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

"There's so many people out there that suffer in silence," said Nee. "And I want them to know that there's help out there and that they can get it."

To learn more about the upcoming event at Media Theatre, visit their website.

