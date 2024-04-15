Pa. world-traveling photographer puts spotlight on deforestation

Amie Potsic, a Chester County mom and world-traveling photographer, is capturing the issue of deforestation with her own unique lens.

Amie Potsic, a Chester County mom and world-traveling photographer, is capturing the issue of deforestation with her own unique lens.

Amie Potsic, a Chester County mom and world-traveling photographer, is capturing the issue of deforestation with her own unique lens.

Amie Potsic, a Chester County mom and world-traveling photographer, is capturing the issue of deforestation with her own unique lens.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One wildfire could make the difference between beautiful and barren.

It's a phenomenon that Amie Potsic has captured in California... and brought back to Philadelphia to share with our community.

Potsic's career in photography has taken her across the world. She's traveled from Israel to India, from Brazil to California, and more.

Her photographs are featured in the traveling exhibition, "Risky Beauty: Aesthetics and Climate Change," curated by Cynthia Haveson Veloric. It is currently being hosted by The Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania from now until May 23, 2024.

To learn more about Amie Potsic's work, visit her website.

RELATED: Philly high school student publishes photography book about teens in the city