Firefighters answer call to preserve history at Repaupo Fire Museum

When this fire company in Repaupo was decommissioned, firefighters from across the region transformed it into a museum featuring various antiques.

When this fire company in Repaupo was decommissioned, firefighters from across the region transformed it into a museum featuring various antiques.

When this fire company in Repaupo was decommissioned, firefighters from across the region transformed it into a museum featuring various antiques.

When this fire company in Repaupo was decommissioned, firefighters from across the region transformed it into a museum featuring various antiques.

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- During the mid-2010s, the Cradle of Liberty Antique Fire Apparatus Association transformed the decommissioned Repaupo fire house into a historical museum.

Today, the Repaupo Fire Museum stands as a tribute to the neighborhood it served and various other fire companies from across the region and beyond.

Watch the video above and visit their Facebook page to learn more.

RELATED: Philadelphia's extensive history of fighting fires is on display at the Fireman's Hall Museum