
Firefighters answer call to preserve history at Repaupo Fire Museum

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Monday, April 8, 2024
When this fire company in Repaupo was decommissioned, firefighters from across the region transformed it into a museum featuring various antiques.

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- During the mid-2010s, the Cradle of Liberty Antique Fire Apparatus Association transformed the decommissioned Repaupo fire house into a historical museum.

Today, the Repaupo Fire Museum stands as a tribute to the neighborhood it served and various other fire companies from across the region and beyond.

Watch the video above and visit their Facebook page to learn more.

RELATED: Philadelphia's extensive history of fighting fires is on display at the Fireman's Hall Museum

The Fireman's Hall Museum showcases the history of Philadelphia's heroism and fire safety.
