Wigs & Wishes hosts 'best day ever' for families fighting pediatric cancer

SEWELL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Martino Cartier has transformed his home into a safe haven where families fighting pediatric cancer can forget their worries for a day.

"Today is a day to feel and look cancer free, if only for a moment," he said.

Cartier, the CEO and Founder of 'Wigs & Wishes,' has transformed thousands of lives by providing wigs to women battling cancer and fulfilling wishes of children dealing with similar experiences.

One of those children was Laney Henry of Cherry Hill, who was diagnosed with a spinal cord tumor at the age of 2. Earlier this year, she was told there is no more cancer in her body.

"For families in my circumstance, I could never give my children these opportunities and these amazing days," said Laney's mother, Nicole Mood.

Cartier was able to fulfill Laney's wish by hosting a day of fun made specially for her, featuring a visit from Santa Claus.

While specific wishes are granted year-round by Cartier's non-profit, today's event was something different.

Dozens of volunteers and community resources pitched in to host a family fun day at Cartier's home, which is known as 'Zoo Hoo Farm.' The festival was filled with hot air balloon rides, face painting, animal petting, swimming, and much more.

The event gave roughly 200 guests the chance to forget about hospital visits and chemo treatments.

Next on the dockett is the annual Wigs & Wishes Gala, which will be held on October 21 at Rivers Casino. The goal of raising money to grant more wigs and wishes is championed by Cartier and special celebrity sponsor and advisor, Paula Abdul.

To learn more about Wigs & Wishes, visit their website.

