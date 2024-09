PCOM doctor gives students an inside look at the healthcare industry

Dr. Peter Bidey has invited students from his alma mater to get an inside look at what it's like to be a family medicine physician.

Dr. Peter Bidey has invited students from his alma mater to get an inside look at what it's like to be a family medicine physician.

Dr. Peter Bidey has invited students from his alma mater to get an inside look at what it's like to be a family medicine physician.

Dr. Peter Bidey has invited students from his alma mater to get an inside look at what it's like to be a family medicine physician.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dr. Peter Bidey is merging the worlds of two of his alma maters together.

A special partnership has allowed him to invite students from Holy Ghost Preparatory School in Bensalem to get a taste of what it's like at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Watch the video above to see the full story.

RELATED: Hospital workers & more volunteer to provide meals at shelter in Chester County