Philly woman fills neighborhood with art festivities through Germantown Arts District

Kristen Clark is calling on all artists to bring a new level of excitement and enlightenment to her hometown.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "Germantown means home to me. It means legacy," said Kristen Clark. "Everything that I do now is because of what I've learned from being in this environment."

Clark, a lifelong dancer and now dance instructor, co-owns The Kinesics Dance Dynamics Theatre in Germantown.

Last year, for Small Business Saturday, she and fellow creatives brainstormed an idea to elevate their hometown. They founded the Germantown Arts District to promote local artists and improve their neighbors' access to art.

"Instead of having to leave your community to experience and to experience a fine art gallery to experience live music," she added.

That mostly materializes during Fourth Friday events, which bring arts entertainment to the neighborhood. The Germantown Arts District also hosted a festival in September.

But there is a greater goal that Clark has sights set on. She wants to bring a first-of-its-kind interactive arts festival to town in April 2024.

"When people come, they get to engage with art, view some musicians, see vendors and all that jazz," she said. "But we're trying to encourage everybody to make something while they're here so that you leave having embraced your creativity in some way."

The key to making this festival a reality is fundraising. This Giving Tuesday, the nonprofit is asking for help to continue creating "Art in the Heart of Germantown."

"I'm confident. The model here is dream it up, make it happen. Has been my entire life," said Clark. "So, it's been dreamt and I'm just hoping that everybody gets as excited as I get about it."

To learn more, visit the Germantown Arts District Website.

