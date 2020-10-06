Philadelphia records 363 homicides to date; it's the deadliest year since 2007

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As Philadelphia continues to combat the alarming gun violence, 2020 is now the city's deadliest year since 2007, and there are three months still to go.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, gunfire erupted in the parking lot of a Lowe's in South Philadelphia. Police say a 21-year-old man was shot nine times throughout his body and later died at the hospital.

Lowe's corporate confirmed the victim was an employee at the hardware store.

READ MORE: Lowe's employee shot 9 times, killed in South Philadelphia store's parking lot
"Nice young person who started working here in the summer. That's what we were told by my friends," said Drema Ricco, of South Philadelphia.

"The shooting comes less than 24 hours after a 15-year-old was shot in the head on Sunday night. He died at the hospital.

The 15-year-old victim has been identified by family as Omar Wade.

READ MORE: Families touched by gun violence surge in Philadelphia want answers, change
As of 8 p.m. Monday, the city has recorded at least 363 homicides-- that number has already surpassed last year's homicide total of 355 and on pace to eclipse the 391 homicides in 2007.

The gunfire continued throughout Monday. Here's a recap of some of those shooting incidents:

S. Corlies Street shooting

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot in the head on the 1800 block of South Corlies Street around 2 p.m. He later died at the hospital.

Fanshawe Street shooting

Police say a 22-year-old man was shot dead around 5:11 p.m. on the 1300 block of Fanshawe Street. He died at the scene.

North Lambert Street double homicide

Police say two people were found dead inside a home on the 6500 block of N. Lambert Street around 6:30 p.m.

According to authorities, a 48-year-old woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in the living of the home and a 29-year-old man was found shot in the basement. Both victims died at the hospital.

Brill Street homicide

Around 6:43 p.m., police say a man in his 20s was shot in the back of the head on the 800 block of Brill Street. Police say the victim died at the hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with these shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
