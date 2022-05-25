schools

School District of Philadelphia reverses decision on later start times

The district cited the school bus driver shortage and the challenges many families still face as reasons for the reversal.
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News On Demand

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia has reversed its decision on implementing a later start time for many students this fall.

Earlier this year, it was announced that all high schools and middle/high schools (those serving grades 6-12, 7-12 and 8-12) would start at 9 a.m. for the 2022-2023 school year.

But, in an update released Wednesday morning, the district says it won't be moving forward with that plan after all, and the schools will maintain the current bell schedule.

The district said the plan was originally put in place to align with recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics that older students start school later "to give them the opportunity to get the sleep they need during their natural sleep/wake cycles."

The district cited several reasons for postponing the plan, including the ongoing bus driver shortage. The district said it cannot support the shift for all 56 schools that would have been involved.

The district also said that the time didn't seem right for a big change.

"We also know that our students, staff and families are still working hard to reclaim a sense of familiarity and stability as we continue to: recover from extended time apart when school buildings were closed; learn to live in the presence of an ever-changing pandemic; and deal with many other traumas locally, nationally and globally," Superintendent Dr. William Hite said in the statement. "Postponing this change in bell schedules is the caring thing to do at this time."

Hite said the goal will be to move the start times for the 2023-2024 school year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiaphiladelphia school districtschools
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOLS
STOMP Out Bullying panel aims to spark conversations in schools
Philly holds 'celebration of champions' for youth sports teams
New drone program takes flight at Frankford High School
School milk company issues statement after sanitizer found in cartons
TOP STORIES
Uvalde school shooting: What we know about 19 kids, 2 teachers killed
TX school shooting leaves at least 19 children, 2 adults dead
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest react to Texas school shooting
Teen charged with attempted murder after Coatesville High stabbing
Officer in Walter Wallace shooting killed in Philly motorcycle crash
Car becomes pinned under tractor-trailer on I-95 in South Philly
Mindful Moments with Thai Mama, a podcast to help with stress, trauma
Show More
NJ man, puppy recovering after vicious attack by neighbor's dog
36 shots fired, man walking dog killed in Port Richmond
Bar announces changes after fatal punch in Center City
Watch Steve Kerr's raw, emotional plea after Texas shooting
Matthew McConaughey: 'We must do better' after massacre in hometown
More TOP STORIES News