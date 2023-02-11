Suspect linked to multiple sex assaults on women in Philadelphia

Police say a man being sought in connection with a sexual assault near Temple University may also be responsible for several other attacks.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for a man in connection with a sexual assault near Temple University.

Police believe the suspect may be responsible for more attacks.

Surveillance video and images show the suspect on the Broad Street Line following another attack, which happened Tuesday.

He's seen wearing a green and black two-tone puffy jacket and black Adidas track pants. He's believed to frequent the area of Broad and Girard as well as 5th and Rockland.

The latest attack happened Feb. 7 around 5:30 pm at 1300 West Oxford Street and near Temple University's dorms and campus.

"That's scary, yeah, that's frightening," said Jaida Heidkemp, a Temple University Sophomore.

"As a girl, it's even more dangerous. Always good to walk with people," said Nathaly Suquinagua, who also attends Temple.

Police believe the same suspect is responsible for three other attacks in January: one on North 5th Street, another on W. Bristol Street, and one on N. Lawrence Street.

In all cases, police say the victims were able to fight off the attacker.

Some women say they are doing whatever to keep themselves safe.

"It's sad that we can't feel necessarily safe," said Jordan Patterson. "I always have like a pocket knife on me and pepper spray, so I try that way."

"I always usually have pepper spray with me and try not going out super late because I get a little nervous," said Suquinagua.

Anyone with information on the attacks or the attacker is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.