At least 1 dead, 6 injured after shooting in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left at least one person dead and six others injured on Thursday night.

It happened on the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue around 7:46 p.m.

Police say a 29-year-old man was shot one time in the back. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

A 28-year-old man and a 25-year-old man are both listed in extremely critical condition at an area hospital after being hit by gunfire.

Four other shooting victims suffered various gunshot wounds. All four victims remain hospitalized in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
