Double shooting leaves 2 men dead in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men have died after a double shooting on Tuesday night, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.It happened around 6:20 p.m. on the 4700 block of N. 3rd Street in the city's Feltonville section.Police say two 19-year-old men were both shot and transported to the hospital. Both men died from their injuries.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.