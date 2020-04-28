crime

Double shooting leaves 2 men dead in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men have died after a double shooting on Tuesday night, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. on the 4700 block of N. 3rd Street in the city's Feltonville section.

Police say two 19-year-old men were both shot and transported to the hospital. Both men died from their injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
