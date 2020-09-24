16-year-old shot inside Philadelphia laundromat: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a teen was shot inside a laundromat on Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. at a laundromat located on the 5600 block of Vine Street in West Philadelphia.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot once in the head. He was rushed to an area hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.

Chopper 6 was over the scene where officers have a large portion of the strip mall cordoned off.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
