16-year-old shot inside Philadelphia laundromat: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a teen was shot inside a laundromat on Thursday afternoon.It happened just before 4:30 p.m. at a laundromat located on the 5600 block of Vine Street in West Philadelphia.Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot once in the head. He was rushed to an area hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.Chopper 6 was over the scene where officers have a large portion of the strip mall cordoned off.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.