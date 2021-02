How much snow has fallen in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

Some new snow totals have come in. Join me on Facebook Live at 11:15am. @6abc pic.twitter.com/hxNvzpQJvC — Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) February 2, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Here are the latest snowfall totals from across Philadelphia and the Delaware and Lehigh valleys.As of Tuesday morning, 7.7 inches were recorded at the Philadelphia International Airport.Nearly 27 inches of snow has fallen in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County and 27.2 inches were recorded in Northampton County, Pennsylvania.About 8 inches of snow fell in parts of Gloucester County, New Jersey and 12.3 inches were recorded in King of Prussia.Here is the full list of snow totals from the National Weather Service: Woodside 4.5 inHockessin 5.5 inNew Castle County Airport 4.1 inBear 4.0 inWhite Clay Creek 3.3 inHammonton 4.6 inEstell Manor 3.3 inAtlantic City International 1.0 inBurlington 11.0 inMoorestown 10.3 inColumbus 9.1 inMount Laurel 9.1 inWestampton Twp 8.6 inHainesport 7.5 inLumberton 7.5 inSouth Jersey Regional 7.5 inSpringdale 9.8 inCherry Hill 7.5 inGloucester City 7.3 inHaddon Heights 7.0 inWest Berlin 6.7 inLindenwold 5.4 inGibbsboro 5.0 inBellmawr 4.8 inWestville 8.0 inWilliamstown 8.0 inTurnersville 5.5 inPitman 4.5 inNorth Princeton 11.0 inHamilton Twp 10.3 inEast Windsor Twp 10.1 inEwing 10.0 inHopewell 8.8 inHuffs Church 24.1 inBern Twp 24.0 inFleetwood 23.5 inReading 23.0 inTemple 22.0 inMertztown 21.0 inSpring Twp 19.3 inBern Twp 18.0 inDistrict Twp 18.0 inWest Lawn 18.0 inWyomissing 17.8 inWest Wyomissing 17.1 inHamburg 15.0 inSpringtown 31.2 inTrumbauersville 14.0 inChalfont 11.4 inLanghorne 10.0 inFeasterville-Trevose 9.5 inNewtown 9.5 inBensalem 7.5 inNewtown 6.8 inEast Nantmeal Twp 13.6 inEast Coventry Twp 11.6 inGlenmoore 8.0 inWest Caln Twp 8.0 inWest Chester 4.5 inUpper Darby 9.0 inChadds Ford Twp 7.6 inBroomall 6.4 inUpper Chichester Twp 5.7 inGlen Mills 5.0 inMacungie 28.3 inWhitehall Twp 28.0 inBreinigsville 27.5 inLehigh Valley International 27.3 inSalisbury Twp 26.9 inCoplay 26.4 inEmmaus 22.3 inNew Tripoli 19.5 inSalford Twp 14.0 inSkippack Twp 13.9 inTrappe 12.6 inKing of Prussia 12.3 inNew Hanover Twp 12.2 inAmbler 11.5 inEagleville 11.5 inLower Frederick Twp 11.0 inLower Moreland Twp 9.0 inLansdale 8.0 inWynnewood 7.6 inNazareth 31.0 inNorth Catasauqua 27.8 inRoseto 27.3 inForks Twp 27.2 inHellertown 26.3 inMartins Creek 23.2 inBangor 22.0 inHanover Twp 21.1 inBath 19.5 inFox Chase 10.0 inPhiladelphia International 7.7 in