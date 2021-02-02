Weather

How much snow has fallen in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

Snowfall totals from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Here are the latest snowfall totals from across Philadelphia and the Delaware and Lehigh valleys.

As of Tuesday morning, 7.7 inches were recorded at the Philadelphia International Airport.

Nearly 27 inches of snow has fallen in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County and 27.2 inches were recorded in Northampton County, Pennsylvania.



About 8 inches of snow fell in parts of Gloucester County, New Jersey and 12.3 inches were recorded in King of Prussia.

Here is the full list of snow totals from the National Weather Service:

DELAWARE

Kent County
Woodside 4.5 in

New Castle County
Hockessin 5.5 in
New Castle County Airport 4.1 in
Bear 4.0 in
White Clay Creek 3.3 in

NEW JERSEY

Atlantic County
Hammonton 4.6 in
Estell Manor 3.3 in
Atlantic City International 1.0 in

Burlington County
Burlington 11.0 in
Moorestown 10.3 in
Columbus 9.1 in
Mount Laurel 9.1 in
Westampton Twp 8.6 in
Hainesport 7.5 in
Lumberton 7.5 in
South Jersey Regional 7.5 in

How meteorologists forecast winter storms
6abc's Chris Sowers explains how meteorologists forecast winter storms.



Camden County
Springdale 9.8 in
Cherry Hill 7.5 in
Gloucester City 7.3 in
Haddon Heights 7.0 in
West Berlin 6.7 in
Lindenwold 5.4 in
Gibbsboro 5.0 in
Bellmawr 4.8 in

Gloucester County
Westville 8.0 in
Williamstown 8.0 in
Turnersville 5.5 in
Pitman 4.5 in

Mercer County
North Princeton 11.0 in
Hamilton Twp 10.3 in
East Windsor Twp 10.1 in
Ewing 10.0 in
Hopewell 8.8 in

PENNSYLVANIA

Berks County
Huffs Church 24.1 in
Bern Twp 24.0 in
Fleetwood 23.5 in
Reading 23.0 in
Temple 22.0 in
Mertztown 21.0 in
Spring Twp 19.3 in
Bern Twp 18.0 in
District Twp 18.0 in
West Lawn 18.0 in
Wyomissing 17.8 in
West Wyomissing 17.1 in
Hamburg 15.0 in

Why the I-95 Corridor can be the dividing line between snow & rain
Meteorologist Adam Joseph explains the importance of the I-95 Corridor when forecasting a winter storm.



Bucks County
Springtown 31.2 in
Trumbauersville 14.0 in
Chalfont 11.4 in
Langhorne 10.0 in
Feasterville-Trevose 9.5 in
Newtown 9.5 in
Bensalem 7.5 in
Newtown 6.8 in

Chester County
East Nantmeal Twp 13.6 in
East Coventry Twp 11.6 in
Glenmoore 8.0 in
West Caln Twp 8.0 in
West Chester 4.5 in

Delaware County
Upper Darby 9.0 in
Chadds Ford Twp 7.6 in
Broomall 6.4 in
Upper Chichester Twp 5.7 in
Glen Mills 5.0 in

Tips for preventing snow shoveling injuries
Shoveling snow in the winter might seem routine, but it can be dangerous if not done correctly. Follow these tips to prevent injuries in the winter months.



Lehigh County
Macungie 28.3 in
Whitehall Twp 28.0 in
Breinigsville 27.5 in
Lehigh Valley International 27.3 in
Salisbury Twp 26.9 in
Coplay 26.4 in
Emmaus 22.3 in
New Tripoli 19.5 in

Montgomery County
Salford Twp 14.0 in
Skippack Twp 13.9 in
Trappe 12.6 in
King of Prussia 12.3 in
New Hanover Twp 12.2 in
Ambler 11.5 in
Eagleville 11.5 in
Lower Frederick Twp 11.0 in
Lower Moreland Twp 9.0 in
Lansdale 8.0 in
Wynnewood 7.6 in

The science behind why it's so quiet after a snowfall
According to AccuWeather, there's a scientific reason behind this tranquil silence.



Northampton County
Nazareth 31.0 in
North Catasauqua 27.8 in
Roseto 27.3 in
Forks Twp 27.2 in
Hellertown 26.3 in
Martins Creek 23.2 in
Bangor 22.0 in
Hanover Twp 21.1 in
Bath 19.5 in

Philadelphia

Fox Chase 10.0 in
Philadelphia International 7.7 in

Some of the totals above may not be final and could be subject to change.
