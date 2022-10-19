Eagles' Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson releasing Christmas album

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Christmas has already come early for Eagles fans with the Birds' undefeated record.

But now there is a bonus gift just in time for the holidays.

Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson are releasing the "Philly Special Christmas" album.

Players posted the announcement on their Instagram pages Wednesday, showing some of the highlights from making the album.

According to Kelce, all proceeds from the album will go to the Children's Crisis Treatment Center's annual toy drive.

It is available on December 23.