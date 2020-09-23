Man seriously injured after stabbing at homeless encampment in Philly

It happened just before 8 p.m. on the 300 block of North 22nd Street.
Police say a 28-year-old man was stabbed several times in the legs and once in the back of the head. He was rushed to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
