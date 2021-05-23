Philadelphia surpasses 200 homicides for year; 14 people shot in another violent weekend

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police investigate 3 shootings that occurred within 15 minutes in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia has surpassed 200 homicides for the year as another violent weekend leaves more than a dozen people shot.

Since Friday night, a total of 14 people have been shot including two victims who died from their injuries. Three of the shootings happened just 15 minutes apart.


Police say a 28-year-old man was shot and killed around 9:50 p.m. Saturday on the 5200 block of Frankford Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia. One person was taken into custody.

About 15 minutes before that, a 19-year-old woman was shot at a playground in North Philadelphia. This shooting happened inside Schwartz Playground on the 1500 block of North 10th Street.

The victim was shot in the stomach and is in stable condition. No arrests have been made in this case.

At around the same time, also in North Philadelphia, two people were shot in a car.


A 20-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say a juvenile in the car was not shot.

Officers responded to reports of the shot-up car at 25th Street and Indiana Street, but they're still trying to figure out exactly where the suspect or suspects opened fire.

Philadelphia's homicide rate is up 36% from this time last year. As of Sunday afternoon, the total number of homicides for 2021 stands at 201.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northeast philadelphianorth philadelphiashootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 12 injured after mass shooting at NJ house party
Missing Delco boy found safe, 3 people arrested
Harris scores 37 leads 76ers past Wizards 125-118 in Game 1
Delco man dies after falling off jet ski in Ocean City
Accused serial stalker, rapist tied to Philly-area attacks arrested
AccuWeather: Hottest day of the year!
'American Idol' finale live updates
Show More
Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 12
No one's claimed $515M Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Pa.
Sister of child shot in CA describes little brother's final moments
How diverse are Philly-area police departments? Action News investigates
Westbrook and the Wizards visit Philadelphia to begin playoffs
More TOP STORIES News