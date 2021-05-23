Philadelphia surpasses 200 homicides for year; 14 people shot in another violent weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia has surpassed 200 homicides for the year as another violent weekend leaves more than a dozen people shot.Since Friday night, a total of 14 people have been shot including two victims who died from their injuries. Three of the shootings happened just 15 minutes apart.Police say a 28-year-old man was shot and killed around 9:50 p.m. Saturday on the 5200 block of Frankford Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia. One person was taken into custody.About 15 minutes before that, a 19-year-old woman was shot at a playground in North Philadelphia. This shooting happened inside Schwartz Playground on the 1500 block of North 10th Street.The victim was shot in the stomach and is in stable condition. No arrests have been made in this case.At around the same time, also in North Philadelphia, two people were shot in a car.A 20-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were taken to the hospital in stable condition.Police say a juvenile in the car was not shot.Officers responded to reports of the shot-up car at 25th Street and Indiana Street, but they're still trying to figure out exactly where the suspect or suspects opened fire.Philadelphia's homicide rate is up 36% from this time last year. As of Sunday afternoon, the total number of homicides for 2021 stands at 201.