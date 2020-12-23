PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department may need to make changes to how they respond to social unrest.
On Wednesday afternoon an independent review of the department found it needs to update its emergency preparedness plan.
The review focused on the department's response to the protests after George Floyd's death.
A key point made in the report indicates the department needs to use social media to react to emergency situations within hours and not days.
The report does point out that the department added more officers and takes into account the city was also dealing with the pandemic.
You can read the full report, HERE.
Mayor Jim Kenney released this statement on the review:
"The report, in my view, provides a comprehensive blueprint for long-lasting police and emergency response reform in the city. I look forward to implementation of the recommendations -- especially those related to use of force -- and I'm confident the Commissioner will work aggressively toward this. I fully accept the criticisms in the report of how our administration conducted itself this past summer. This report will enhance ongoing reforms of the Department, as well as our larger Pathways to Reform, Transformation, and Reconciliation initiative, whose aim is nothing less than the eradication of systemic racism in this city. Black and Brown residents of Philadelphia have suffered too long. With this report, the path ahead is clear, and I am committed to following it no matter how difficult -- because their pain, evidenced in stark relief this past summer, must end."
Independent report evaluates Philadelphia police's response to George Floyd protests
