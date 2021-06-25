COVID-19 vaccine

City announces first round of winners of Philly Vax Sweepstakes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The first 12 people to win cash prizes through the Philly Vax Sweepstakes were announced Friday by city officials.

The city initiative in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania and the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium and was designed to encourage more Philadelphians to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Six people received $1,000 and four people won $5,000 dollars.

There were also two $50,000 winners announced, including a grandfather who asked to remain anonymous.

The other winner, Daniel Silva, says he was initially hesitant to get the vaccine. He said he even canceled his first appointment, but then went back to Center City and got both doses.

And he's glad he did now - for numerous reasons.

"I'm grateful that I won, but I know that my health is not a game," said Silva. "I got my shots because my health is a priority and it's the right thing to do. I believe by doing the right thing, good things will keep on coming and look at where I am now."

City officials said all winners have been reached yet, so be sure to check your email, voicemail, or mailbox for an envelope with the winning notice.

The next drawing is on July 6th. Residents 18 and older who received at least one dose of the vaccine are eligible to win.
