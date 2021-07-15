Final Philly Vax Sweepstakes cash prizes to be awarded soon

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10889336" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Air and surface purifiers will be installed in every classroom in every school in the Philadelphia School District.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10889921" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The advisory says combatting misinformation is a "moral and civic responsibility" on an individual and institutional level.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc is partnering with the city of Philadelphia for itsWith the help of the University of Pennsylvania, nearly $400,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs for any Philadelphian 18 or older who is vaccinated.The final drawings are this coming Monday, July 19."We're going to hand out two $50,000 grand prizes, four $5,000 prizes, and six $1,000 prizes," says Katy Milkman, a professor at Penn's Wharton School.With each drawing, the city is giving the ZIP codes with the lowest vaccination rates the highest priority.This time, at least half of the prizes will be awarded to residents in Elmwood.Brenda Gaus, from Nicetown, is a mother of three and a bus driver. She won in the last drawing."I was the winner of the Philly Vax Sweepstakes for $1,000," Gause says. "It was a win-win situation. I won by getting the vaccine and I won $1,000 as well."All you have to do to qualify is get your first shot before midnight on Sunday.The city has a database of names and numbers.If you win, you must show proof of vaccination to collect your prize.You can also register on thewebsite to make sure they have your correct contact information.