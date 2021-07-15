Health & Fitness

Final Philly Vax Sweepstakes cash prizes to be awarded soon

Nearly $400,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs for any Philadelphian 18 or older who is vaccinated.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Final Philly Vax Sweepstakes cash prizes coming up

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc is partnering with the city of Philadelphia for its Philly Vax Sweepstakes.

With the help of the University of Pennsylvania, nearly $400,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs for any Philadelphian 18 or older who is vaccinated.

The final drawings are this coming Monday, July 19.

"We're going to hand out two $50,000 grand prizes, four $5,000 prizes, and six $1,000 prizes," says Katy Milkman, a professor at Penn's Wharton School.

RELATED: Philly Schools to install NASA technology air purifiers, require mask wearing for in-person learning
EMBED More News Videos

Air and surface purifiers will be installed in every classroom in every school in the Philadelphia School District.



With each drawing, the city is giving the ZIP codes with the lowest vaccination rates the highest priority.

This time, at least half of the prizes will be awarded to residents in Elmwood.

Brenda Gaus, from Nicetown, is a mother of three and a bus driver. She won in the last drawing.

"I was the winner of the Philly Vax Sweepstakes for $1,000," Gause says. "It was a win-win situation. I won by getting the vaccine and I won $1,000 as well."

All you have to do to qualify is get your first shot before midnight on Sunday.

RELATED: Surgeon general warns misinformation an 'urgent threat' to public health
EMBED More News Videos

The advisory says combatting misinformation is a "moral and civic responsibility" on an individual and institutional level.



The city has a database of names and numbers.

If you win, you must show proof of vaccination to collect your prize.

You can also register on the Philly Vax Sweepstakes website to make sure they have your correct contact information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News