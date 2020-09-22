Philadelphia officers in 12th district lead peace walk as shootings continue to rise

By
On Monday night, it was a call for calm in one Philadelphia community that's been plagued with crime.

Officers, clergy and community members pounded the pavement, making their presence known on corners riddled with violence.



"We still have these young individuals, robbing, killing. We're going to tackle these blocks," said an organizer.

Shootings in the 12th district are up 30% from this time last year, with 135 gunshot victims. And just over the weekend, one of the district's police cars was set on fire. The men responsible were arrested.



"It's very concerning thing to see violence against police officers, but it's not just the police officers because we have violence in this community. We're not going to tolerate violence in our streets," said Capt. Scott Drissel, the commandinng officer of the 12th district.

"My kids spent the whole summer in the house due to two things: the pandemic of COVID-19, and the pandemic of violence," said Leila Hall-Johnson

On Monday night, those watching from their windows, front steps and sidewalks say the responsibility to step up also falls on the community.



"We have to come out of houses, we have to stop being scared. We have to stop letting violence just ravaged our community," she said.

Last year, 29 homicides were recorded in the 12th district. To date, 23 homicides have been recorded with months three months to go until the end of the year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimesocietygun violenceviolencecommunityphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Large search effort underway in Caln Township | WATCH
16-year-old boy shot dead in Philadelphia
Delaware fentanyl seizure was enough to kill three-quarters of state's population
Beloved pastor killed in head-on crash
Jim Gardner and Terry Madonna: What's the impact of Ginsburg's death?
Pennsylvania might be most important swing state in country
CDC abruptly removes new guidance on coronavirus airborne transmission
Show More
Beta expected to make landfall in Texas | Latest track
9-year-old boy creates the 'Hunger Reliever Team'
Traffic changes coming to major thoroughfare in South Philly
LIST: Several local malls to be closed on Thanksgiving
Pa. school sports: Wolf vetoes bill, override attempt expected
More TOP STORIES News