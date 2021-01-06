Philadelphia-area students help peers register to vote in Georgia Senate runoff elections

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some Philadelphia and suburban students helped register their peers to vote in Georgia ahead of Tuesday's two senatorial runoff elections.The two Senate runoff elections are leftovers from the November general election, when none of the candidates hit the 50% threshold. Democrats need to win both races to seize the Senate majority - and, with it, control of the new Congress when Biden takes office in two weeks.Sheyla Street is a volunteer with Philly Youth Vote, a nonpartisan organization aimed at getting every 18-year-old in the city to the polls. She joined teens across the country in the effort to get eligible high school students in the Peach State to the polls."(We) walked students through the process and then once they're registered, make sure they get a confirmation email, they know where their polling place is," said Street, who is a senior at Central High School.Most of the outreach happened over social media and Zoom-- a challenge at times for students without internet, highlighting the digital divide in a pandemic.Reportedly nearly 50,000 Georgians who didn't vote in November, have cast a ballot in the January runoff, including many of whom were too young to vote last year.Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, the race was too early to call.Both Democrats had a small lead in votes counted, but much of that vote came from ballots cast before Election Day, which generally favor Democratic candidates. That left room for the Republicans to catch up as more votes cast on Election Day, which tend to favor the GOP, were added to the count.In one contest, Republican Kelly Loeffler, a 50-year-old former businesswoman who was appointed to the Senate less than a year ago by the state's governor, faced Democrat Raphael Warnock, 51, who serves as the senior pastor of the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. grew up and preached.The other election pitted 71-year-old former business executive David Perdue, a Republican who held his Senate seat until his term expired on Sunday, against Democrat Jon Ossoff, a former congressional aide and journalist. At just 33 years old, Ossoff would be the Senate's youngest member.The heightened significance of the runoffs has transformed Georgia, once a solidly Republican state, into one of the nation's premier battlegrounds during the final days of Trump's presidency.Biden and Trump campaigned for their candidates in person on the eve of the election, though some Republicans feared Trump may have confused voters by continuing to make wild claims of voter fraud as he tries to undermine Biden's victory. The president has assailed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, repeatedly for rejecting his fraud contentions and raised the prospect that some ballots might not be counted even as votes were being cast Tuesday afternoon.State officials said there were no major problems with voting on Tuesday.