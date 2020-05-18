Food & Drink

Philly's Chef Soul is delivering his tasty BBQ to your table

By Natalie Jason
Summer is all about barbeques. And if you're looking for some great food, you go to Zachary's BBQ,

Founder -Keith Taylor is known as 'Chef Soul and started the spot as a tribute to his grandmother and his family's Southern roots.

Taylor prides himself on always thinking ahead, so when the COVID-19 shutdown took effect, he had a plan. He now features a kitchen to kitchen ordering with meals for groups of 2-14 people. Orders arrive cold in disposable pans accompanied by simple reheating instructions.
With catering and consulting already on the chef's resume, now he can add delivery to the list!


Zachary's BBQ & Soul | Chef Soul Culinary | Facebook | Instagram

2551 Orthodox St., Philadelphia PA 19404
610-272-1800
