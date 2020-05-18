Philly's Chef Soul is delivering his tasty BBQ to your table

Founder -Keith Taylor is known as 'Chef Soul and started the spot as a tribute to his grandmother and his family's Southern roots.
Taylor prides himself on always thinking ahead, so when the COVID-19 shutdown took effect, he had a plan. He now features a kitchen to kitchen ordering with meals for groups of 2-14 people. Orders arrive cold in disposable pans accompanied by simple reheating instructions.
With catering and consulting already on the chef's resume, now he can add delivery to the list!
Zachary's BBQ & Soul | Chef Soul Culinary | Facebook | Instagram
2551 Orthodox St., Philadelphia PA 19404
610-272-1800