Chester County kids make most out of rare snow day

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was a welcomed break from virtual learning for many kids after Wednesday's nor'easter dumped heavy snow across the region.Patrick Ciruelos never thought he'd see a snow day again. The 10-year-old from Phoenixville assumed those days were done after his school switch to virtual learning."I thought we'd have no more snow days other than us losing electricity," he said.But that all changed as Wednesday's storm rolled in and kids found out they would get a day off."The elementary schools and middle schools are closed. The high school has a half-day," said Laura Reith of Phoenixville.Many kids in that area flocked to Reeves Park where they slid and snowboarded down the hills. Kids went down a much bigger hill in Valley Forge Park, enjoying the snow. By lunchtime, the hill was packed with families enjoying the snow."We are very fortunate that Upper Merion's superintendent said, 'Get outside enjoy the snow,'" said Christine Narehood just after she slid down the hill with her son and a friend's puppy. "They needed it, the teachers needed it, and the parents need it."In Oaks, sisters Chloe and Ella Kappen with the Spring-Ford Area School District didn't have the day off, but they took a little break from their laptops to go sledding."It's awesome! I've been waiting for snow for two years," said Chloe.Wednesday's storm was the first significant snowfall the area has seen in a while. The one-day snow totals topped the amount of snow that the area got in all of last year. And kids who got to enjoy it didn't let a single flake go to waste."Snow is one of my favorite things," said Ciruelos. "I love playing in it, I love almost every aspect of it."