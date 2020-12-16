TaRhonda Thomas reports on snowfall in Chester County, Pa.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=8827948" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Snow was falling across Philadelphia on Wednesday making for dangerous road conditions.

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The first flakes started to fall in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania around 1 p.m. By 2 p.m., the roads were slushy and packed with snow."I'm just going home and staying home. I just came to get what I need to bring to the house," said Mike Harper as he stopped by a store.Phoenixville was slated to get upwards of 10 inches of snow. Chester County is under a winter weather warning which will last until 10 a.m. Thursday. Government offices closed at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, as the snow started to accumulate.The Borough of Phoenixville declared a snow emergency, prohibiting cars from parking along the roadways designated as snow routes. The order is to ensure if the snowplows have enough room to maneuver in the storm.Still, even as the snow made roads slick, some residents were out trying to run last-minute errands."It won't take long," said Beverly Park who was out doing some Christmas shopping in downtown Phoenixville. "I'll go home and enjoy (the snow) very soon. I won't stay out long."Nick Patel kept his corner store, Savemore Discount Center, open as the storm started. A steady stream of customers came in for the necessities."We are very busy because people know the snow is coming," said Patel.Schools in Phoenixville have canceled in-person classes for Wednesday and Thursday. District officials will consider whether to cancel in-person learning for Friday.Jeff Ormsby finished teaching his classes just in time to get home ahead of the storm."It's really cool. We're just so used to being inside," he said. "It's been a snow day every day. And now we actually have snow."