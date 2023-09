Photography Without Borders is a non-profit after-school program that allows young people to tell their stories through photography.

Executive Director Tony Rocco takes his students on trips around the city and the opportunity to attend an exchange program to Colombia.

Kids come from all over the city to attend Photography Without Borders to build their self-esteem and learn various concepts of photography.

