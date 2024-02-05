Valentine's Day 2024: The gift of flowers at the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The theme of this year's Flower Show is United by Flowers, celebrating the power of flowers to bring people together over a common love of horticulture.

A pink floral cloud will hover over the entrance garden, which will be filled with an explosion of colorful tulips and perennials and the largest water elements PHS has ever created.

Along with strolling the gardens, there are lots of things to do at this year's show.

Fan favorites like Fido Friday, potting parties, Kids Cocoon and Butterflies Live! are back.

There's a new curated speaker series called "Know to Grow" and a new early morning tour called Behind the Blooms.

There's also a new $29.99 twilight ticket.

March 2-10Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107