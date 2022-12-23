Target recalls children's weighted blanket after 2 girls in NC die after becoming entrapped

Target is recalling a weighted children's blankets that was sold in its stores and online after two children in N.C. died and two others were entrapped while using the product.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Thursday for the PIllowfort Weighted Blanket stating children can become trapped when they unzip and enter the blanket creating a risk for asphyxiation.

In April, a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old girl reportedly became entrapped in the cover of Pillowfort Weighted Blankets and died due to asphyxia at Camp Lejeune, CPSC said.

The commission stated there were two other reports of children becoming trapped in the product that did not result in death.

According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, Target sold about 204,000 of the $40-blankets from December 2018 through September 2022.

The id numbers to the affected blankets, which can be found on the fabric tag are: 097-02-0140 (Unicorn - White), 097-02-0148 (Space Navy), 097-02-0361(Pink), 097-02-0363 (Blue), 097-02-0364 (Gray), 097-02-1603 (Buffalo Plaid - Red), 097-02-3904 (Blue Constellation) and 097-02-3905 (Unicorn - Pink).

Customers can log onto target.com for more information about the recall and how to get a refund.