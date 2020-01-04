Arts & Entertainment

Pink pledges to donate $500k to help battle Australian wildfires

Devastated by the deadly wildfires in Australia, American pop singer Pink says she is pledging a donation of $500,000 to battle the blaze.

"I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires," the pop star tweeted Saturday. "I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz."



The Australian wildfire has taken the lives of 23 people, destroyed more than 1,400 homes and killed or displaced thousands of animals.

The wildfire, raging since September, is expected to continue on for several months as the hot weather continues.

This week, at least 445 homes were destroyed on the New South Wales southern coast and dozens were burned in Victoria. Ten deaths have been confirmed in the two states this week, and Victoria authorities also said 28 people are missing. Fires are also burning in Western Australia, South Australia and Tasmania.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityaustraliabrush firewildfiredonations
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News