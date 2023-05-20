Marc Vetri's new 'Pizzeria Salvy' is a nod to dad, Sal

James Beard Award-winning Philly chef Marc Vetri is about to open the doors to his latest culinary venture: Pizzeria Salvy.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- James Beard Award-winning Philly chef Marc Vetri is about to open the doors to his latest culinary venture: Pizzeria Salvy.

The grand opening on the concourse level of the Comcast Technology Center will come after Memorial Day, but on Friday he hosted a pop-up.

This new spot is all about pizza, but the menu also features a nostalgic family favorite: Sal's Famous Meatballs.

Sal is Marc's dad, lovingly called Salvy growing up in South Philly.

"They're my mother's recipe," says Sal Vetri.

Marc remembers them fondly.

"I used to have them when I was young on Sundays," he says.

Sal's Famous Meatballs were a staple at Vetri's Amis, and now they're back on the menu.

"They're veal, pork and beef," Marc says. "The story of my life."

It's something he learned from dad along with this gem of wisdom: "always work for yourself."

Pizzeria Salvy's logo is styled after dad's signature look: his glasses.

"I was like, we have to call it Salvy," Marc says. "My whole food life has actually been wrapped around this guy."

Sal is loving his namesake space.

"It feels like coming home," Sal says. "Him, me and the meatballs."

Of course, this is a pizzeria, and Vetri is serving up a variety of pies and slices.

He's extremely proud of the crust.

"It's thin crust with super flavorful dough," he says. "It's light and airy."

On the menu: a South Philly margherita pie.

"It has a little something sharp on it," he says, "a little sharp stuff. I'm not going to say exactly what we stick on it, but South Philly knows."

Pizzeria Salvy will officially open after Memorial Day but follow them on social media for surprise pop-ups, like the one they hosted Friday.