Large wildfire burns in same area of Ocean County that small plane crashed

OCEAN COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A wildfire is burning in Ocean County, New Jersey in the same area that a small plane crashed on Saturday.

The crash took place just after 10 p.m. approximately half a mile southwest of the Ocean County Airport in Bayville.

The plane, which was a Cirrus SR20, took off from the Monmouth Executive Airport in Farmingdale, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The pilot was the only person on board when the plane went down, and local officials have not yet released their identity.

The NTSB has opened an investigation into the incident.

As the investigation continues, a wildfire rages in the same area, according to the New Jersey State Forest Fire Service.

The blaze is located at Miller Air Park in Lacey Township, New Jersey.

Officials say the wildfire has grown to 325 acres and remains 0% contained.

Approximately 25 structures are threatened by the flames, and several roads are closed.

Dover Road is closed from Lacey Road to Pinewald Keswick Road, and Mule Road is closed from Pinewald Keswick Road.

It is unclear if the plane crash sparked the wildfire. A State Forest Fire Service spokesperson said the blaze started about the same time and in the same area as the crash.

The NTSB and state officials are investigating the two incidents.