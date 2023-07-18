Small plane crashes into New Mexico home, killing pilot

A small plane crashed into a home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Tuesday, killing the pilot.

SANTA FE, N.M. -- A small plane crashed into a home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Tuesday, killing the pilot.

The home, located just south of the Santa Fe Regional Airport, caught fire in the crash.

The twin-engine Cessna 310 crashed into a home around 9:05 a.m. local time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot was the only person on board. It's not clear if anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash.

New Mexico State Police said they are investigating the fatal plane crash and that the scene is active.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are also investigating the crash. A preliminary report from the FAA is expected by Wednesday.

ABC News' Sam Sweeney contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.