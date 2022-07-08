Video shows moment plane makes emergency landing on North Carolina highway

EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows moment plane makes emergency landing in North Carolina

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. -- An incredible video showed a small plane landing on a highway in western North Carolina Sunday morning.

The video was taken from inside the plane.

According to the Swain County Sherriff's Office, the single engine plane made an emergency landing on Highway 19 at around noon on July 3.

Vincent Fraser, the pilot, said he was flying with his father when the engine started to fail.

Fraser says he looked for the best place to land and decided the highway was the safest spot, dodging traffic and powerlines to make a successful emergency landing.

No injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncamazing videoemergency landingairplane
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
7 young suspects wanted in deadly attack on 73-year-old man
Mom of accused gunman in Delco road rage shooting charged
Biden signs executive order on abortion access
Alert nurse helps NJ police capture Center City rape suspect
Mom speaks out after 12-year-old daughter went missing after flight
Pa. 911 dispatcher who didn't send ambulance charged in 2020 death
No splash but plenty of substance in Sixers' offseason moves
Show More
Senate GOP advances Pa. constitutional amendment on abortion
Former Japanese prime minister assassinated during speech
21-year-old, 20-year-old killed in Philly double shooting
Boy, 11, seriously injured after being struck by hit-and-run driver
Highland Park mayor was the Cub Scout leader to alleged July 4 gunman
More TOP STORIES News