Eagles Playoff Clinching Scenarios: Birds on the verge of playoff trip in Week 15

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles still control the NFC East, even after rare consecutive losses.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Despite Sunday's loss in Dallas, the Philadelphia Eagles remain in a good spot to earn the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, and can punch their postseason ticket before they take the field on Monday night.

The NFL released its playoff scenarios for the Birds, and the simplest path is to simply win against the Seahawks on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. on 6abc).

The Birds could also get in before kickoff, but they'll need some help.

Here are the nine scenarios that would produce the Eagles' third consecutive postseason trip:

1. PHI win or tie

2. GB loss + ATL loss or tie + LAR loss or tie

3. GB loss + ATL loss or tie + SF win or tie + DET win

4. TB loss + MIN loss or tie + LAR loss or tie

5. TB loss + MIN loss or tie + SF win or tie + DET win

6. MIN loss or tie + ATL loss or tie + LAR loss or tie

7. MIN loss or tie + ATL loss or tie + SF win or tie + DET win

8. TB-GB tie + LAR loss or tie OR

9. TB-GB tie + SF win or tie + DET win