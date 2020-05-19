Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Dolphin stampede greets whale watchers off the coast of California

A "superpod" of dolphins captured on video swam and jumped near a tour boat off the coast of Laguna Beach.
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. -- Hundreds of dolphins gave a group of whale watchers their money's worth off the coast of Laguna Beach, California over the weekend.

A "superpod" of dolphins captured on video swam and jumped near the tour boat from Newport Coastal Adventure.

Most pods seen off the Orange County coast usually contain a couple of hundred dolphins.

The tour company believes there may have been close to a thousand dolphins in the pod seen in the video.

It's safe to say those lucky families on board got quite the experience.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscute animalsoceansdolphincalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect leads police on high-speed chase through Philly
NJ gym reopens for day 2 despite warning from governor
Pa. property tax, rent rebates arriving early for seniors
Old City's FARMiCiA forced to close due to COVID-19
Lawsuit seeking to hold Cosmo DiNardo's parents liable can continue
Philadelphia police search for suspect in sex assault, shooting
SURVIVOR STORY: New Jersey family battles COVID-19
Show More
Philly culinary couple creates 'pizza speakeasy' in backyard
Duo with watermelons on their heads steals from Sheetz: Police
Chuck E. Cheese delivering pizzas under different name
UK cheerleading staff fired after hazing investigation
Man critical, woman injured in Parkside shooting
More TOP STORIES News