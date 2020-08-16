Man shot, killed in the city's Point Breeze section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in the city's Point Breeze section Saturday.The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of Webster Street.Police say a Black male approximately 20-years-old was shot one time in the head.The victim whose identity remains unknown was pronounced dead on the scene a short time after.The scene is being held by police. No arrest and no weapon have been recovered.