Man dies after shooting in city's Point Breeze section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a man near a corner store in Point Breeze.

Police were called to Dickinson Street near South 20th Street Saturday evening.

Upon arrival, they discovered that a 45-year-old man was shot five times.

The victim later died at the hospital.